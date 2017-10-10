Selsey fireworks ready for blast off

Cops and Robbers is the musical theme to accompany Selsey’s annual firework display this Saturday.

The gates open at 5.30pm, the bonfire is lit around 8.30pm when the fireworks will also start.

Selsey Fireworks 2014 SUS-141019-150738001

A huge funfair, live music and hot food are amongst the attractions set to bring in thousands.

It is organised by local volunteers and directed by Selstar, tickets available in advance or on the gate.

