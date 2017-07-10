Sign made at beer festival is auctioned

A hand-painted, pub-style sign has been auctioned to raise money for Worthing Scope.

The sign was created by Midhurst signwriter Wayne Osborne as part of Worthing Beer Festival in October.

Midhurst signwriter Wayne Osborne at Worthing Beer Festival in October

At auction, it raised £916, which Arun and Adur CAMRA presented to Worthing Scope last Wednesday.

Jo McCaffrey, community liaison worker at Worthing Scope, said: “Worthing Beer Festival was a roaring success in so many ways, not least for local charity Worthing Scope, which was picked by the festival committee to be the 2016 supported charity.

“One of the highlights of this two-day event was the live hand painting of a pub-style sign by signwriter Wayne Osborne. This was then auctioned for the Worthing Scope cause.

“Arun and Adur CAMRA saw record attendance at the 20th Worthing Beer Festival and were delighted to be able to present Worthing Scope with £916.”

Worthing Scope has been supporting people with a disability in Worthing and surrounding areas for more than 50 years.

Jo added: “We are touched by the support shown by this event’s organisers and the wider Worthing community. Funds are always needed to maintain the quality and diversity of services we offer to people with a disability.”