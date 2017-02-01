Skatepark consultation planned in Petworth

Leaders of the Petworth skate park project are planning the next stage after news Chichester District Council is to allow the long awaited facility to be built on its Pound Street car park.

Town council chairman Chris Kemp, his deputy Roger Hanauer and Michael Peet led the campaign for a rethink after CDC refused to give the go ahead in the Sylvia Beaufoy car park. Now they are planning new talks with residents and young people before a plan is submitted.

