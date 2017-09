Crowds of all ages enjoyed the Billingshurst fire station open day on Saturday (September 23).

Thanks to a lot of the local shops and restaurants donating raffle prizes, a total of £762.82 was raised on the day for the firefighters’ charity.

DM1793128a.jpg Billingshurst fire station open day. Photo by Derek Martin Photography SUS-170924-185019008

There were demonstrations, tours of the fire station plus other events during the day.