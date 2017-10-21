Snap band donation to encourage schoolchildren to ‘Walk to School’

Schoolchildren and their parents are being encouraged by a leading housebuilder to leave the car keys at home and make the journey to school on foot instead.

This autumn Taylor Wimpey is once again supporting Walk to School Month, an annual initiative held in October that aims to promote healthy living, and is urging families in Liphook to take part.

The initiative also aims to reduce levels of traffic and make roads safer for all.

Taylor Wimpey has handed more than 640 high-visibility snap bands to Liphook C of E Infant and Junior Schools to help keep pupils safe on their way to and from school as the darker months approach and the evenings draw in.

Thise donation forms part of a national Taylor Wimpey scheme to supply more than 14,900 snap bands to schoolchildren all across the country.

Roz Wells, regional sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting Walk to School again this year and are proud to be working with Liphook C of E Infant and Junior School to encourage families to realise the benefits of leaving the car keys at home.

“Walking to school is a fantastic way for children to get active and we hope they enjoy using our snap bands to help keep them safe on the journey.”

According to Living Streets, the charity behind the Walk to School campaign, 70 per cent of youngsters made the journey to school on foot a generation ago, but now that number has more than halved. It is the organisation’s aim to reverse this downward trend.

Michele Frost, head teacher at Liphook C of E Infant and Junior School, said: “As well as promoting a healthy lifestyle to students, walking to school is also a huge help in reducing the volume of traffic outside school, thereby making the area safer for all.

“On behalf of the entire school, I would like to say a big thank you to Taylor Wimpey for this donation and for their help in raising awareness of Walk to School Month among our pupils and their parents.”

Oak Park in Liphook is set to open in spring 2018 and will offer a selection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes. The Sales Information Centre will be located on Longmoor Road, in Liphook.