Southern National Day at Fontwell - preview and tips

Sunday is Southern National day at Fontwell - and it's set to be a cracker.

The totepool-sponsored national is one of Fontwell's two biggest races of the season and has attracted a strong field of ten this year.

One of the favourites will be the Dan Skelton-trained Shelford, an eight-year-old who has been placed in five of his past six runs. Also worth keeping a close eye on are the likes of Colin Tizzard's Fergal Mael Duin and David Pipe's Rathlin Rose.

The £20,000 contest is off at 2.05pm and is live on ITV4 as part of their coverage of the final day of the Cheltenham November meeting.

In total Fontwell stages seven races, with 65 runners declared.

The action kicks off at 12.20 with the Toteplacepot Novices' Handicap Hurdle and ends at 3.50 with the Goring Hotel Handicap Chase.

Chi Observer sports editor Steve Bone's tips: 12.20 Quiz Master, 12.55 Jukebox Jive, 1.30 Robin of Lockley, 2.05 Rathlin Rose, 2.40 Remiluc, 3.15 Knighly Pleasure, 3.50 Hardtorock.