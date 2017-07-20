Space pupils are over the moon at Fernhurst

Have your say

Moon rocks and a collection of meteorites landed at Fernhurst Primary School to round off Class 5’s topic on space.

They visited the South Downs Planetarium and the Tim Peake Exhibition at the Novium Museum.

But the highlight was the chance to touch a 1.2 billion year old piece of Mars and a 4.3 billion year old nickel meteorite provided by the UK’s Science and Technology Facilities Council which were collected during NASA’s first manned space missions to the moon.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.