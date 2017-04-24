Spate of vandalism at Cocking

Police are increasing patrols in Cocking following a spate of vandalism.

In the latest incident vandals stole tyres from behind the Milestone Garage in the centre of the village and rolled them into the stream.

Chairman of the parish council David Imlach told the Observer: “The whole village is getting very fed up and I would urge anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it to the police straight away.

“They are fully aware of what is going on and are increasing police patrols.

“Also a local security company has agreed to patrol the hall areas as a gesture of goodwill.”

Among other incidents of what the village newsletter calls ‘nonsensical damage’, two panes of thick glass were broken in The Croft bus shelter, three barrels of flowers were tipped over at the village hall and vandals then rolled one of the barrels down the slope towards the road. They then threw plants ripped out of the barrels onto the roof and against the sides of the hall.

The newsletter also reported: “Notices cannot be put up on the bus shelters without them being torn down and the landlord at The Bluebell has had a sing taken from his forecourt.”

Vandalism has also been reported in Cherry Close where gardens and cars are being damaged.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.