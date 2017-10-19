Steam train on Saturday: Where can you see it?

Fancy a bit of trainspotting this Saturday?

A 90-year-old steam engine will be passing through much of Sussex, giving residents a chance to glimpse a piece of history.

The Royal Scot locomotive will be travelling from London Victoria to Bognor Regis on Saturday morning.

Heading south down the main line to Brighton – the route of the famous Brighton Belle – the train will stop at Haywards Heath and Preston Park.

It will then make its way along the coastal rail line to Bognor Regis, arriving about 1.09pm.

Tickets for the journey are available here.

Want to see it as it passes by?

Here are some estimated timings, according to realtimetrains:

Haywards Heath – 11.39am

Burgess Hill – 11.51am

Preston Park – 11.58am

Hove – 12.15pm

Shoreham – 12.21pm

Worthing – 12.29pm

West Worthing – 12.31pm

Angmering – 12.38pm

Arundel Junction – 12.43pm

Ford – 12.46pm

Barnham – 12.50pm

Bognor Regis – 13.09pm