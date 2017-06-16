Stedham’s ‘outstanding’ Eddie is awarded BEM in Queen’s birthday honours

Stalwart Stedham villager Eddie Lintott has received a British Empire Medal in the centenary Queen’s birthday honours for his service to the community in Stedham.

He has given more than 50 years of ‘outstanding voluntary service’ as a member of the parish council since 1966. He has organised many activities including Stedham’s win of the West Sussex Best Kept Village contest in 1984 and Two Counties Champion in 1987.

In 2005 he oversaw the parish council’s support and involvement in Stedham Memorial Hall’s renovation project and in 2012 he was compere and treasurer for the 60th jubilee celebrations. He also took responsibility for the parish council’s support of Stedham Sports Association’s pavilion project which is ongoing until 2024.

For 33 years he was a parochial church council member and for most of that time was church warden. He raised funds for many causes and local charities over many years through the Rotary Club and performances by the Midhurst Players.

The citation read: “He has devoted an enormous amount of time to his village and without his commitment and hard work, community life in Stedham would barely exist.”

He also received a county council award earlier this year.

Eddie told the Observer: “This is the icing on the cake. I have had several months of privileges starting with the 50th anniversary celebration in November, then out of the blue the county council certificate of achievement and now this. It is absolutely fantastic. It has been my privilege to live in Stedham the whole of my life and so why not contribute?

