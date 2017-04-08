Stedham sawmill homes ‘bombshell’

Stedham villagers have expressed concerns about a site earmarked for up to 20 new homes in the South Downs National Park’s emerging Local Plan.

Chairman of Stedham with Iping Parish Council Eddie Lintott highlighted the plan for the Stedham Sawmill site, at the annual parish meeting on Wednesday (April 5) and they expressed fears of traffic, noise and light pollution. Mr Lintott said concerns would be taken into account when a formal response was made during public consultation later this year.

He told the Observer it had been a ’bombshell’ when park planners first discussed the sawmill site with parish councillors: “When we first had this bombshell the park wanted to use the whole site for 30 houses - now its been allocated for up to 20 on the eastern side.

“Originally it was thought we needed sites for six houses and we thought that would be difficult - we never dreamed an area would be considered outside the village development area.

“Our concern is that it is away from the village envelope and it would create a little suburb without being an integral part of the village.”

Outline plans for light industrial use on the western side of the site have been approved by the park. The parish council did not object.

