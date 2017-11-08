Search

Stockbridge footbridge will now be replaced in the new year

There will be A27 road closures when the footbridge at Stockbridge Roundabout is replaced in January. Picture: Eddie Mitchell
There will be A27 road closures when the footbridge at Stockbridge Roundabout is replaced in January. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A delay in replacing the footbridge at Stockbridge Roundabout will now see the work start on January 8, Highways England said.

The work was scheduled weeks ago and the footbridge was conned off.

Highways did not give a reason for the delay.