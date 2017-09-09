Stones too strong for Rocks

It's two points from their past six games now for Bognor after they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Wealdstone in west London.

It will increase the pressure on manager Jack Pearce, who has called a fans' forum for Sunday morning amid what the club has described as 'unrest' over the direction things are going in at Nyewood Lane.

Ollie Pearce was back on the bench as Rocks took to the field. Chinedu McKenzie dropping out of the starting line-up with Alex Parsons moving back into the forward line.

Doug Tuck's forward lofted pass was latched on to by James Crane and keeper Jonathan North gathered it outside of his area and a free-kick was awarded to Bognor. Crane swung it in but the Wealdstone defence cleared the danger. The Rocks were using the slope to their advantage as Harvey Whyte was fouled by Matthew Day on the halfway line. A long searching ball by Sami El-Abd found Parsons in the box but the keeper got there first.

Ben Swallow spooned a shot over following a low cross by Parsons from the right. For the Stones, Edward Oshodi squared to Anobaker Eisa whose shot was deflected and looped up but just flew wide of the goal. Dan Lincoln had to gather another chance soon after. Lincoln had to come out to gather another chance as it ricocheted off El-Abd before falling to Matthew Wichelow.

Calvin Davies did well to get a cross in after Jimmy Muitt was blocked. Crane and Whyte were lurking in the area but it was cleared. Bognor won a free-kick on 21 minutes, but Dan Beck's chipped ball into the area led to an offside flag going up with Whyte in pursuit. Crane was begging for the ball on the left but every time Bognor played the ball down the flank it was too far ahead of him.

Eisa's cross picked out Daniel Fitchett but his looped header was easily gathered by Lincoln. Swallow played the ball to Davies who crossed it low for Parsons. He hit it first time but his attempt was deflected up and North had to push it over the bar on 27 minutes. Davies had to head out a cross by Eisa and the corner kick by Wichelow was headed high and wide by Ricky Wellard.

Doug Tuck knocked the ball forward to Crane, whose spinning shot was deflected wide. The corner by Swallow was headed away. Swallow set up Muitt to lef fly with a left-footed strike but it was always rising over the goal on 36 minutes.

El-Abd lost the ball and Whyte fouled Danny Green 20 yards out. The same player stepped up to take the free-kick and it curled and dipped before flying into the net beyond Lincoln to give Wealdstone the lead with seven minutes of the first half left. Eisa swung the ball in for Fitchett who slid in to divert it towards goal but Lincoln was well positioned to save.

HT 1-0

Ryan Sellers did well on the left two minutes into the restart before crossing into the box. But Lincoln plucked it out of the air. Sellers received a booking for a late challenge on Lincoln as he cleared a ball forward. Oshodi won the ball from a poor pass out of defence. Lincoln got fingertips to his low attempt to send it out for a corner.

Chad Fieldset up Swallow for a forward run and he played it to Muitt, who ran to the byline before cutting it back across the goal - but it was just too much for Swallow. Oshodi nodded one low into the net but the referee ruled it out on 56 minutes as he had fouled the defender.

Muitt was fouled just inside Wealdstone's half by Eisa, who who slid in very late on 61 minutes. Fitchett passed a ball back to Wellard, who hit it quickly and low from outside the box but his strike was straight at Lincoln.

Whyte went close when he spun his marker before hitting one from 25 yards but the ball bounced off the post. Swallow fed Crane on the left and his dipping shot was spilled by North but then gathered.

El-Abd committed a foul but Green curled the free-kick wide. Pearce returned from injury as Davies made way on 69 minutes, but on 71 minutes the Stones went 2-0 up. The Rocks sat back and a cross-field ball fell to Sellers, who cut inside before scooping it into the net.

Pearce had the ball in the net a minute later but it was pulled back for offside. Eisa was tripped on the edge of the box when Whyte slid in late. The free-kick was struck by Wichelow but it was blocked out for a corner. Lincoln was called into action when he dived to his right to deny Wellard.

On 76 minutes Wealdstone were three goals to the good. A corner curled in from the right fell to Ciaran Brown, who headed in. Parsons came off for Jimmy Wild on 78 minutes. Pearce had a chance with a free-kick but he curled his effort wide of the post on 79 minutes.

Jermaine Osei and Stephane Ngamvolou came on for the hosts. Wichelow forced a fingertip save from Lincoln on 85 minutes. Inside four minutes of stoppage time, Pearce slid another chance wide as he combined with Wild and a pass by El-Abd.

This was the Rocks' fourth defeat in five games and they will need to do better when they travel to Hemel Hempstead on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Rocks: Lincoln, Davies (Pearce 69), Crane, Tuck, El-Abd, Field, Muitt, Beck (c), Parsons (Wild 78), Whyte, Swallow. Subs not Used: McKenzie, Wild, Lea, Suraci

Attendance - 845