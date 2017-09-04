Stormtrooper invades children’s activity day

The West Sussex Woodturners were given a surprise visit by Stormtroopers at their Kids Craft activity day last week.

On Wednesday, children were woodturning their own mini-beast at Amberley Museum before a Stormtrooper marched in with his prisoner Caroline Jeffery, Amberley’s education officer.

Stormtrooper with woodturning chisel

With the Woodturners under attack, the Stormtrooper insisted he should have a go at woodturning before standing in place at the lathe to turn his own unique mini-beast from a galaxy far, far away.

Keith Greenfield, organiser of the Woodturners events at Amberley, said “We host many kids days in the school holidays throughout the year, but this has got to have been one of the most unusual.

“The children love turning their own mini-beasts before decorating them and many come back time and time again over the year to create the different items for each themed event.

“Who knows, maybe the Stormtrooper will too.”

The Stormtrooper later marched off to join six Daleks that also invaded Amberley Museum that day.