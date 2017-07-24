Streaker runs the gauntlet in front of Gold Cup crowds at Cowdray Park

Rain failed to dampen spirits at the Jaeger-LeCoultre Gold Cup final for the British open polo championship at Cowdray Park yesterday afternoon (Sunday, July 23).

Despite the continuing wet weather, the crowds flocked to the polo grounds for the annual spectacle as finalists King Power Foxes battled it out against local team El Remanso and took home the prestigious trophy for the third year running.

But before the match, a streaker ran the gauntlet across the polo lawns in front of a crowd of some 12,500 spectators.

He was an unexpected addition to a full programme of entertainment provided before the game started.

As well as the usual opportunity to shop in the vast array of stalls which were set up in the grounds for visitors to browse, there was a host of refreshments stalls for those who chose not to bring picnics.

Above their heads was a display of Spitfires and as picnickers settled down to enjoy the fun there was also a demonstration across the public areas by knights from a medieval reenactment group.

“It was a fantastic day for English polo,” said Liz Higgins, “communications manager for Cowdray Park polo, “there were six English players - four in the local side and two playing for the King Power team.”

And it was Jimbo Fewster, the one goal English player on the winning team who scored three goals and picked up the most valuable player award at the end of the day.

“We had a spectacular day,” said Liz, “We aimed to make the Gold Cup final a family day out and tried to put on a full programme of entertainment event before the match started and on Sunday the rain did not seem to stop people coming and no-one went home because of it.”

Lila Pearson, polo playing sister-in-law of Lord Cowdray presented the best playing pony award to ‘New Chicago’, owned and played by Argentinian Gonzalito Pieres who along with his brother Facundo is one of the ten goal stars of the polo world. Geoffroy Lefebvre of Jaeger-LeCoultre presented the coveted gold cup to Facu, who hoisted it aloft to the delight of the King Power Foxes team.

