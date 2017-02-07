Students’ artwork impresses at museum

Students with additional educational needs have impressed visitors and staff at Arundel Museum.

An exhibition of artwork by pupils at Slindon College, a special school for boys with a variety of differing needs, has been on display since the end of January and closes on Thursday at 4pm.

An impressive wildlife picture DM1725289a

Suzanne Evans, education officer at the museum, said: “I am amazed by the very high standard of work produced by the students. It is truly inspirational.”

Practical subjects including graphic design, textiles and photography featured alongside paintings.

Art teacher Jo Middleton said: “The exhibition focussed on creativity and expression and showcased a selection of high-quality work produced from the lower school, GCSE and A-level pupils.

“The school specialises in supporting boys with additional educational needs such as dyslexia, AD(H)D and mild ASD, and the whole school ethos is to allow freedom of expression, explore possibilities and, most importantly, encourage the boys to develop their self-esteem and promote this exploration in a safe and nurturing manner.

Graphic design pieces featured in the exhibition DM172520a

“The pupils were delighted to see their individual work as a collection on display in a professional environment. They have achieved so much.”

