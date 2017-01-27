Stunning beachside residence

Offered for sale in show home condition, this stunning detached beachside residence in Felpham has been the subject of extensive improvements by the current owners.

The property, in Davenport Road, has been virtually rebuilt over the past year and benefits from wonderful direct sea views.

It has been tastefully improved to provide superbly-appointed accommodation with lots of thought given to minimize future ongoing maintenance/expense creating the perfect second home or full-time residence for any purchaser to simply enjoy.

Situated towards the far end of a non-through-road on the highly-sought-after Felpham Beach private estate and backing directly onto the promenade, this property is perfectly positioned to enjoy all of the surrounding amenities and beach.

Internally the property provides an incredibly light and airy feel with well proportioned rooms offering a generous entrance hall, ground floor cloakroom, rear-aspect sitting room with adjoining study/workroom, beautiful full-depth kitchen/dining room, separate utility/family room, light and airy first floor landing and three double bedrooms (all with en-suite facilities).

Externally there is a southerly full-width balcony with lighting, a double-width block-paved driveway and manicured gardens with the rear garden housing the recently-installed hot tub.

The incredibly high specification to this delightful home includes triple glazing throughout, a recently-installed central heating system providing both radiators and underfloor heating, rewiring, replastering, fully-replaced kitchen and bath/shower rooms, full replacement guttering, soffits and fascias and cement weatherboarding.

An internal inspection is essential to fully appreciate the high quality and stunning presentation this delightful seaside retreat offers.

Price £850,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Coastguards, 6 Coastguards Parade, Barrack Lane, Craigweil-on-Sea. Telephone 01243 267026.