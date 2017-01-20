Stunning house with potential for annexe

This stunning detached family home is situated in the peace and tranquillity of Prinsted village, not far from the more bustling town of Emsworth.

Elmwood offers great versatility with potential for an annexe and has been well maintained by the current owners.

The spacious hallway with cloakroom on the left and galleried staircase gives access to a large kitchen/breakfast room with attractive solid oak flooring and French doors opening on to the south-west-facing rear garden.

Moving onward the luxurious sitting room has a fireplace and double doors again facing onto the rear garden.

There is a separate dining room adjacent to the convenient utility room.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, one bathroom and one shower room.

In addition the main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and south-facing balcony.

Turn left from the hallway and access is given to the annexe area or additional living space for the main house.

Accommodation consists of two reception rooms on the ground floor, two bedrooms on the first floor and a family bathroom.

Outside the plot approximates to one quarter of an acre and there is a double-width garage.

Price £1,100,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Henry Adams, 15 North Street, Emsworth. Telephone 01243 377773.