Support for those living with dementia in Haslemere

Tessa Stockwell, past Ladies’ Captain at Cowdray Park Golf has presented a cheque for £5,300 to the newly opened Hunter Centre in Haslemere, a new day care facility supporting those living with dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Society recently closed all Surrey day centres causing problems for many families in the surrounding area. As well as Surrey, the Haslemere branch takes clients from Hampshire and West Sussex and concerned residents decided to create their own centre relying on the generosity and enthusiasm of people and organisations. The new Hunter Centre, which will provide day care for those with dementia and support for their families, was officially opened last month by Dr Anne Hunter, providing day care three days a week in the Marjorie Gray Hall. To donate funds to the Centre call 07482 464322.

