Support grows for Midhurst skate park fundraising campaign

Plans to revive Midhurst’s skate boarding competition to launch a new fundraising campaign are going ahead as support grows.

The competition, planned for August 28, was put on hold as organisers struggled to meet town council criteria. They were not able to get public liability insurance in time and failed to get grant support from the council.

But supporters are anxious to see the competition go ahead so fundraising can begin for much-needed new skate board facilities at the skate park built in memory of skate park campaigner Steve McGill in Carron Lane.

Marion Kirby, a former nurse now in her 70s, has come forward offering her support, a donation towards the competition and to help launch fundraising: “I am sure if a campaign was organised and advertised in Midhurst, the money could be raised for new facilities,” she said.

“I am in my 70s with children and grandchildren and it seems to me more is done for us than for teenagers and young adults. There are too many complaints from older people about youngsters and intolerance, when there are often few facilities where they can enjoy active pursuits, such as skateboarding.”

She said although Midhurst was lucky to have a state-of-the-art new youth club she had seen clubs closed down in other places she had lived.

“We regularly walk past the skate park in Carron Lane and watch because the users have so much fun and are so enthusiastic. It is a joy to see them and the park is well used and not abused.

“I have seen money wasted on unnecessary replacement of street and path signage, for example, when there are more pressing needs. It seems so unfair on the young people.”

Jason Woodman, competition co-organiser, said: “The intention is still very much to organise it before the end of the year. We are planning a meeting to move things forward and are really pleased to welcome Marion. It is very heartening to have support like this.”

