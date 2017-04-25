Surprise presentations to ‘inspirational’ headteacher at Duncton and Graffham

Staff and children of Graffham Infant School held a surprise assembly to celebrate popular headteacher Helen Martin’s tenth anniversary.

Helen became head teacher of the Lavington Park Federation of Graffham Infant School and Duncton Junior School on April 16 2007 and the school gathered on the first day of the summer term to celebrate with a second gathering on Tuesday morning at Duncton.

DM17420903a.jpg. Surprise presentation to Helen Martin, for being head teacher for ten years at the Lavington Park Federation of Graffham Infants and Duncton Junior school. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-170424-173627008

Marie Bracey, chairman of the school governors said: “Helen is a kind and caring leader who knows every child well and ensures all children are feeling happy and making the most of their learning opportunities. Being headteacher of two schools has its challenges, but whenever she moves between them, her first action is to walk round the classes and say ‘hello’ making sure all is well. She is well respected by parents at both schools who appreciate the time she gives in listening to their views.

She said Helen was an ‘inspirational’ headteacher who showed the upmost care and consideration for all members of the federation community.

“More than that she is an outstanding teacher who leads by example. She understands the children and how to motivate them and they all trust and respect her. Her work with Forest Schools is recognised country-wide and we are all very proud to have her here.

“Everyone in the schools’ communities want to thank Helen for her hard work over the last ten years and hope that she will continue with her considerate, challenging and inspirational leadership for many years to come.”

