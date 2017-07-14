Sussex Cricket reviews recreational league structure

Sussex Cricket Ltd is conducting a full review of the current recreational league structure in the county through the Adult Leagues Group, a sub-group of its wholly-owned subsidiary, the Sussex Cricket Foundation.

The ALG represents the four cricket leagues currently in operation and has been asked to make recommendations by March 2018 for the consideration of the board of Sussex Cricket on how the structure can be improved going forward.

A central theme of the review, which has been agreed in principle by all four leagues, is to explore the feasibility of a free-flowing single structure, incorporating the three leagues (Sussex Premier, West Sussex Invitation and East Sussex) that form the pyramid, along with the Mid Sussex league that currently sits outside it.

Gary Stanley, who chairs the ALG, said: "Clearly, the key to the success of this review is to have extensive and open consultation with all clubs that make up the current structure. To that end, we will be holding several sessions across Sussex during July and August, to speak to as many clubs and players as possible and find out what they would like to see from a recreational cricket structure in the future. We believe that this local approach will result in the best possible input and feedback. It will also mean that clubs can hear the views of those in leagues other than their own."

Nine open forum style sessions in all have been arranged, with two having already been held, at Middleton CC and at the 1st Central County Ground. The other sessions are at cricket clubs across the County, all from 7pm: -

* Buxted Park CC – Monday 17th July

* Hastings & St Leonards Priory CC – Thursday 20th July

* Eastbourne CC – Thursday 27th July

* Lindfield CC – Monday 31st July

* East Grinstead CC – Tuesday 1st August

* Horsham CC – Tuesday 8th August

* Worthing CC – Wednesday 16th August

Stanley added: "The key message here is that change has to happen if we are to retain players, both young and old, in recreational cricket and to have a chance of attracting new players and volunteers in the face of an ever changing society. We want to give those playing the game the opportunity to help shape the future and would encourage all clubs and players to attend one of these sessions."