Sussex soldier ran to help victims of Vegas shooting

‘We don’t feel like we did anything that another British soldier wouldn’t have done’ – that was the comment from a Sussex man who ran to help victims caught up in the Las Vegas shooting.

Trooper Chris May, 24 from Bognor Regis, was on a break after his squadron’s annual training with the American army when the incident happened.

He said: “We were in the hotel next door.

“Me and my two mates were crossing a bridge and I thought I heard gunfire, my friend said ‘not in Vegas’.

“Then we heard a second burst and people screaming.

“So we knew something was going on.”

On instinct, Chris said he – along with troopers Woodward and Finlay – all ran against the crowd.

“We thought we have got to see what we can do to get as many people out as possible.

“By then the injured had started coming through so we tried to treat them as much as we could, then passing them to the police that had just started to arrive.

“None of us, I don’t think, realised how big it was. It was only when I got back to my hotel room and saw the missed calls from family who knew I was in Vegas that it sunk in.”

Having now returned to the UK, Chris is adamant he is not a hero. He said: “We just wanted to help as many people as we could.”