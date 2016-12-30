Sussex sports coach to be made an MBE

A sports coach from Sussex is to be made an MBE in the Queen’s New Years honours list.

Dr Paul Ford, 34, has been acknowledged for his hard work in preparing Team GB ahead of the Olympic games in Rio.

Paul, originally from Saltdean, near Brighton, visited Rio 18 times over the last four years as part of his responsibility to manage the Team GB preparation camp.

He said: “I was responsible for making sure the preparation camp in Rio was up to scratch ahead of the arrival of the athletes.

“We had such a great games and had the best training camp so I am very pleased.

“I have only just told my family about the award because we were told to keep it all a secret.

“They are extremely pleased and happy for me. This is my way of making it up to them for being away so much over the last four years.

“Being nominated for this award just puts the cap on a fantastic 2016.”

Now living in Buxted, Paul is helping the team prepare for the next Olympic games in Tokyo in 2020.

He added: “I am not sure when I will be presented with the award yet but I am just so excited now.

“It is great to be awarded for all the hard work but I am still shocked to have been recognised.

“This will bring the Rio Olympics to a close in a great way which is nice.”

