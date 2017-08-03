Table tennis friendly at Midhurst

A table tennis knockout between Westgate at Chichester and the Grange Centre, Midhurst saw 24 players taking part and honours even with a draw at Midhurst.

A second match is planned at the Westgate in September.

Centre manager Mike Boyce thanked Brian Adsett who managed the competition. “He has been the driving force for table tennis at the Grange and is also the mainstay of our successful Walking Football.”

