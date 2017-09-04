Tails still wagging in the rain at Lurgashall

Umbrellas were the order of the day when dogs from Lurgashall and the surrounding area brought their owners to the village’s Jubilee Field yesterday for the third Canine Capers event.

In the main ring, there was a variety of novelty classes, ranging from the dog with the waggiest tail to more handsome dog. There was also an agility course and at the edge of the field there were scurry races.

For those who wanted a break from canine activity there were two tombolas, one with prizes for dogs and the other for humans and the chance to guess the name of a four foot long dog ( Horace).

Fantazzy provided facepaint fun for younger visitors and there was also tea and cakes and a barbecue.

Judging was carried out by Judith Turner, who did it with her customary good humour and sage advice for all the participants and she was helped by Heather Baker.

Novelty class winners were: waggiest tail: Edmund Wright with Kyla; musical mats: Libby Ohlson with Zuka; prettiest bitch: David Anderson with Polo; best junior handler: Amelia Guppy with Evie; most handsome dog: Lyn Hatcher with Monty; the dog the judge most wants to take home: Alice Monhemius with Dudley; show us what your dog can do: Susannah Southall with Waggie.

