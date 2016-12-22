Talented pupils star in school performances

Pupils have been treading the boards for their school productions this term.

The Prebendal School in Chichester put on a performance of Oliver!.

Students perform in The Crucible

Eight year old Scarlett Taylor-Rance wrote a review of the performance. Scarlett, who is in class 4S at The Prebendal School, reported: “At the beginning of the play, Oliver lives at the workhouse, and then he is sent to the coffin makers. After getting in a fight he gets shoved in a coffin. He runs away and bumps into the Artful Dodger. The Artful Dodger brings Oliver to Fagan, who introduces himself. Then they sang a song: You’ve Got to Pick a Pocket or Two. He makes a friend called Nancy, who gets shot after she tries to help him escape back home to his family. The first song, Food Glorious Food, made me feel hungry. The costumes were good, and the singing was amazing. The painting on the wall of Oliver’s mother was also really good.”

Tim Cannell, headmaster at The Prebendal School, said: “The Oliver production was a fantastic success – all the cast, crew, backstage members and the band worked so hard to bring the production to life. Each performance was sold out and our young actors thoroughly enjoyed getting into character.”

Deputy head of The Prebendal School and Director of Oliver!, Tom Morgan, said: “It was an extremely ambitious production but one which we produced with style, commitment and aplomb. Everyone pulled together as a community to bring Oliver to The Prebendal stage and I loved every moment of it.”

A cast of actors from The Weald School in Billingshurst performed to a full school hall for the school’s end of year production of Arthur Miller’s The Crucible. In the story, Abigail, the minister’s niece (played by Year 12 student Lily Niblett), accuses several local women of witchcraft.

The schoolchildren acted and sung for their production of Oliver! Picture: Christopher Ison

Izzy Lewis, events and communications manager for The Weald School, said: “A cast of 20+ students, headed by George Craig and Abbie Howe playing John and Elizabeth Proctor, worked tirelessly on their parts, and their hard work really paid off. Special thanks to the crew, box office team and of course all the parents.”

