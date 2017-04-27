Teen sentenced to ten years in prison over Bognor arson

Police have confirmed a 19-year-old was sentenced to 10 years in jail yesterday over an arson attack in Aldwick Road.

Michael Bissett, 19, unemployed, originally of Lyon Street, Bognor Regis, was found guilty of arson with intent to endanger life when he appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court in September, officers said.

In a statement they added: “The charge relates to a fire in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, on November 11, 2015.

“He was remanded in custody and reappeared at court in Portsmouth on Wednesday (April 26), where he was sentenced to 10 years in jail.”

Detective Constable David Midgley said: “This case highlights just how dangerous fire can be; neither flat had a smoke alarm installed and it’s only through pure luck that the occupant woke up when he did. Thankfully, he had the chance to alert his neighbour and they managed to escape with minor injuries.

“A smoke alarm costs a few pounds and can provide valuable seconds in raising the alarm and I’d urge people to invest in one. The sentence handed down by the court reflects just how serious this crime is treated.”

