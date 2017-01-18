Telescope stolen during Bognor burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Canada Grove, Bognor Regis.

The break-in happened some time between 4pm on January 13 and 4pm on January 14, according to police.

In a statement it said: “A number of items were stolen including a Swarovision telescope, a pair of Swarovski binoculars, various items of clothing and a Tibetan brass padlock.

“The electric metre on the wall within the address was also damaged,” it added.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen something suspicious, or has information is asked to report online here or call 101 quoting serial 465 of 16/01.