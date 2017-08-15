Tesco recalls cooking sauce after allergy fears

Tesco is recalling jars of its own brand Creamy Leek and Bacon Cooking Sauce because of allergy fears.

The product contains egg which is not mentioned on the label.

This means it is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.

The product recall applies to 470g jars with a best before end of July 2018 and batch code number 7031.

Anyone who purchased the product and has an allergy or intolerence to egg should not consume the sauce but return it to Tesco where they will receive a refund.