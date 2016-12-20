The mystery of Midhurst’s pavement markings

Shoppers in Midhurst have been confused and intrigued by the rash of red, yellow and blue markings which have appeared on pavements.

Hundreds of markings have appeared in the old town and in North Street.

The mystery was solved when West Sussex county councillor Gordon McAra told fellow told councillors last night, (Monday, December 19) they had been drawn by engineers for Scottish and Southern Electricity who planned to upgrade the cabling in Red Lion Street, Knockhundred Row and North Street in a bid to repair ongoing faults.

But he warned the work was not scheduled to take place until some time between February 2017 and February 2018. “At the earliest, it might start by February next year but there is currently no time scale agreed.

“The town looks as it has been spray painted by a dyslexic vandal and the lack of any pre-warning is not only alarming but very inconsiderate,” he said.

“I’ll be very unhappy if there is disruption to the newly laid road surface at Knockhundred Row and I would like to see any inconvenience to residents and businesses kept to a minimum.”

He said he wanted the town council to monitor the situation and would report back to them with further information.

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/christmas/