The wonderful world of bats and moths at Midhurst

The South Pond Group has introduced members of the public to the world of bats and moths at two special evenings around the pond in Midhurst.

Jane Willmott from Sussex Bat Group gave a talk and showed two recovering bats.

SUS-170719-112358001

Members of the group then used bat detectors at dusk while standing on the wooden bridge as the bats flew over the pond catching insects.

“There was great excitement and the enthusiasm to see and hear the bats meant time was forgotten until it was past 10.30pm,” said chairman of the South Pond Group, Barbara Coote.

Kate Dziubinska from the South Downs National Park encouraged people to get involved in identifying over 60 species of moths which had been caught in the moth trap.

“Passers by many on their way to the Grange were shown the elephant hawkmoths sleepily sitting on Andrew Sutton’s hand,” said Barbara, “and then, including several children they went over to look at the lovely moths in the moth trap.”

SUS-170719-112503001

