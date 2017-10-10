They are all bonkers for conkers at Langham Brewery

It was the tenth anniversary of Bonkers for Conkers at Lodsworth on Sunday (October 7) and Langham Brewery celebrated with its biggest ever event.

The fiercely contested competition is played strictly according to world championship rules.

SUS-170910-164921001

“Braving yet another year,” said organiser Lesley Foulkes one of the brewery partners, “the Langham team were joined by fearless umpires Spike, Adrian and Ben who helped to ensure fair play, LJ Smith and Monica Constable, who helped with registration and restringing conkers and ‘Conker Queen’ Katie Hart who supplied the players with their pre-strung conker from large brown envelopes, so no cheating!”

The event was compered by Simon Goodale, who kept order among the competitors new and old.

After several hotly contested rounds and a three cornered nailbiting final, the 2017 senior champion and winner of the coveted Langham Cup was Lodsworthian, Deryck Hamon.

There was also stiff competition for the junior plate, but victory went to first timer Evan Williams, with last year’s winner, Freya Leggatt runner up.

SUS-170910-170238001

The crowd was entertained by The Petworth Town Youth Band and ukulele trio Yukon Bass.

Local craft stalls offered bargains inside and outside the brewery, including Noble and Stace Chocolatiere, the Steamy Steam Punk Seamstress, and Stan the Walking Stickman from Lodsworth. Two steam engines courtesy of Alan Barsby and Peter Hawkins, offered rides and there was face painting while the ‘seniors’ enjoyed award winning Langham ales and barbecue beef from the Cocking Farm Shop.

Donations were still coming in, said Lesley, but she was expecting a record breaking total to go to The Chestnut Tree House Hospice, caring for children with progressive life-shortening conditions.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

SUS-170910-170214001

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

SUS-170910-163404001

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.