Three caravans and ‘loads of rubbish’ remain on Chichester field

Only three of around 40 caravans are reportedly still on Oaklands Park after a number of travellers appear to have vacated the site yesterday.

Police said 11 caravans moved in to Northgate Car Park next to Chichester Festival Theatre on Monday, with a second group of 30 caravans moving into the nearby Chichester field on Tuesday night.

This morning, Thursday, July 27, a passerby said: “Only three caravans left this morning, loads of rubbish.

“They seem to have also left from the carpark.”

A £1.25m transit site for travellers opened in Westhampnett in March 2015, managed by West Sussex County Council.

