Three charged with drug offences in Bognor Regis

Three people have been charged in relation to 11 drug offences in Bognor Regis, according to police.

Some of the drug offences relate to the supply and possession of class A drugs heroin and cocaine.

A police spokesman said officers carried out a house search in Barton Road, Bognor Regis, on Wednesday (4 October) and discovered four people inside.

He said: “Ahmed Aden, 20, from Barnet, London, has been charged with being concerned in a supply of cocaine, concerned in a supply of heroin and obstructing an authorised person in exercise.

“A 17-year-old girl from Camden, London, has been charged with being concerned in a supply of cocaine, concerned in a supply of a class A drug and possession of a class B dug (cannabis).

“Another 17-year-old girl also from Camden has been charged with being concerned in a supply of cocaine, concerned in a supply of heroin, possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin and obstructing an authorised person in exercise.

“Aden has been remanded in custody and the two teenage girls have been bailed until they are all due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday 3, November.”

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the permitted use of a premises for supply class A drugs and has been released under investigation, police confirmed.