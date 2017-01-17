Three girls have pleaded guilty to assaulting a teenage girl with a crowbar at a Guildford park last year.

Two Midhurst girls plead guilty to crowbar attack

They all they appeared at Guildford Crown Court last Monday (January 9).

They are Sophie Burrows, aged 19, who comes from Godalming, Lauren Coveney, 19, of Midhurst and a 17-year-old girl also from Midhurst, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

They were charged with causing grievous bodily harm in Guildford on July 9, last year.

A statement from Surrey Police said: “A 14-year-old girl was left with a head injury, a slight fracture to the nose, bruised ribs and two black eyes following the incident, which took place at Stoughton recreation ground in Northway around 7pm on Saturday, July 9.”

The girls are due to be sentenced on February 17.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.