Tiger parachutists drop in to help Wings & Wheels romantic pop the question

It was a day to remember for one visitor to the Wings & Wheels airshow on Sunday (August 27) at Dunsfold Park when her boyfriend enlisted the help of organisers and the Tigers parachute display team to propose to her.

Hunor Gal, from Chiddingfold, and Erika Lenart were ‘randomly’ picked from the crowd to receive the salute from The Tigers.

Hunor was given a flag which he unrolled to reveal the question ‘Erika, will you marry me?’ and kneeling to a shocked Erika, Hunor presented her with a ring.

To the delight of the watching crowd, Erika said ‘yes’ and the couple were presented with a bottle of champagne.

Jamie McAllister, event director, said: “We were so pleased to have been able to help our first Wings & Wheels proposal. Congratulations to Hunor and Erika and thank you to the Tigers parachute team for assisting.”

