Time to sign up as cricket returns to Petworth Park

The new Petworth Park Cricket Club is open for junior membership for the 2017 season.

Organisers hope the club heralds a new era on the Petworth Park sports ground where the town council is hoping to take over a new lease.

Junior cricket for 5- 11 year olds will run on Saturday mornings through the summer from Saturday, May 6- to August 26, with a qualified coach from the Sussex Cricket Foundation.

This follows the successful taster sessions held last August, which saw over 60 children sign up for cricket in the park.

Membership costs £40 per child and includes all 17 junior cricket sessions in the summer. There is also a family membership available to help reduce the costs for households.

A junior registration day takes place on Saturday, April 22 to offer supporters and new players the chance to sign up, meet the coaches and play some fun cricket.

Junior cricket coordinator Jennie Thorpe said: “We’ve put a lot of work in since last summer, making sure we have all the right coaching and child welfare programmes in place, and we can’t wait now to see as many girls and boys as possible enjoying cricket in such a beautiful setting.”

At the same time, the club is now offering social membership and vice presidencies to those keen to support the return of cricket to Petworth, full details are on the website.

Cricket club chairman Alex Rees said: “Junior cricket is our main focus as we bring the game back to the park, and Jennie and the team have done a great job preparing this summer’s programme.

“There will be some exciting news soon for a return of adult cricket too so please keep following the revival and support us in anyway you can.”

Full details and sign-up forms are also now available on the club’s new website here

Follow the club on Facebook here

Contact them at info@petworthparkcricket.org

