Town twinners are reunited in Midhurst

Long standing friends from Midhurst’s German twin town of Baiersbronn have paid a four day, some staying with families they have known for 30 years.

The twinning started in the Black Forest in 1983 and Colin Hughes who organised the latest meeting said: “Many members of our community will have very fond memories of this spectacular area and the hospitality received there.” During their stay, visitors took a steam train ride on the Watercress line, visited to Singleton Open Air Museum, The Isle of Wight, London, Brighton and the beach at West Wittering.

Pendean Nursing home provided hospitality at the start of the visit in their gardens and summer marquee and Myles Furlone-Walker chairman of the International Friendship group welcomed the visitors from Baiersbronn and looked forward to many more years of happy friendship.

People who may want more information about the group and how to join in the return visit to Baiersbronn should ring Colin on 01730 812550.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.