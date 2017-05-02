Traditional May Day celebrations in Heyshott as Naomi is crowned May Queen

Heyshott villagers gathered yesterday (Bank Holiday Monday) for their traditional May Day event which began with the crowning of the May Queen.

This year ten-year-old Naomi Ward was crowned by last year’s Queen Lily Shotter.

All the children then danced round the May Pole.

There were hot dogs and homemade cake donated by villagers, and all were entertained with games including archery, skittles, hook-a-duck and splat the rat.

Midhurst firefighters brought their fire engine to show the children.

The fun dog show attracted lots of entries and the fancy dress class was won by Sybil as Amelia Earhart and owner Laura Parry as her plane.

ks170865-4 Mid Heyshott Maypole phot kate Maypole dancing.ks170865-4 SUS-170105-213633008

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

ks170865-3 Mid Heyshott Maypole phot kate Ben, nine, trying his hand at the buzz wire..ks170865-3 SUS-170105-213556008

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

ks170865-1 Mid Heyshott Maypole phot kate Flinty Brailsford, five and Midge entering the dog most like their owner category.ks170865-1 SUS-170105-213646008

Be part of it.