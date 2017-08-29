Appeal after biker seriously injured in A285 collision

A motorcyclist was left with life-changing injuries following a collision with a car on the A285 at Duncton yesterday, police have confirmed.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which led to the motorcyclist being airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

His condition is not said to be life-threatening, according to police.

Police said the 53-year-old man from Northolt in London was riding a black KTM Super Duke travelling south when it collided with an oncoming blue Nissan Juke at about 10.30am.

The occupants of the Nissan, a 35-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman and a five-year-old girl, all from Seaham in County Durham, sustained minor injuries, police said.

A section of the A285 was closed for about three hours following the incident.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who saw either vehicle in the area prior to the collision, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Montgomery.