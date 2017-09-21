County council members to discuss bypass next week

West Sussex County Council’s stance on a potential Arundel bypass will be debated at a public meeting next week.

Councillors will get a chance to discuss recommendations from council officers at a meeting at County Hall in Chichester next Thursday, September 28.

Highways England manages the A27 on behalf of the Government and launched a public consultation on three options on August 22. This closes on October 16.

West Sussex County Council is a statutory consultee in the process but it is the Secretary of State who will make a final decision on the scheme.

County council officers have considered the different options and made recommendations.

The assessments, and the council’s draft response to the consultation, will be scrutinised by the county council’s environmental and community services select committee.

The committee meets at County Hall in Chichester at 10.30am. It is open to the public.

The Arundel A27 part of the agenda will be available to view live via a webcast on the internet at https://westsussex.public-i.tv/core/portal/home

Any local county councillor, who is not a committee member, has been invited to address the committee for five minutes at the outset of the agenda item.

The committee will also preview the proposed decision on the council’s position on Highways England’s options for the A27 at Chichester.

This will also be webcast and local county councillors who are not members of the committee have been invited to address the committee for five minutes.