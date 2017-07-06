Drink-driver disqualified after crashing into Billingshurst nursery

A drink-driver who crashed into a children’s nursery in Billingshurst has been disqualified.

A police spokesman said on Sunday June 18 officers were called to the incident which took place at the junctions of Lower Station Road and Natts Lane where the driver was identified at the scene as Craig Grantham, 29, of Longhurst Avenue, Horsham.

The car driver was disqualified for drink-driving. Image supplied by Sussex Police

Grantham was charged with driving while over the limit, police said.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on July 4, he was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He was also ordered to pay a £585 fine.

The Nursery was significantly damaged as the BMW had demolished a fingerpost and gone through metal railings before coming to rest against the building.

Grantham is among the first 39 motorists to be convicted as part of Surrey and Sussex Police’s summer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.