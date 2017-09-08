Severe A27 traffic on Goodwood Revival’s first day

There are reports of severe traffic in Chichester on the first day of the Goodwood Revival.

Delays of 13 minutes are being reported on the A27 Arundel Road westbound in Westhampnett.

There was also queueing traffic due to earlier accident on Claypit Lane both ways between New Road and Madgwick Lane. Originally thought to be delays due to the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood Motor Circuit, it was in fact a road accident that caused traffic to build in the area. All lanes have been re-opened.