TRAVEL: Road closed after ‘serious collision’ in Loxwood

The B2133 is closed in both directions at Loxwood because of a ‘serious’ incident, according to police.

Emergency services were called at 3.20pm following reports that a vehicle had collided with a tree in Vicarage

Hill near to the Plaistow Road junction, police said.

Heavy traffic is reported in both directions between the A272 junction in Newpound Common and the Skiff Lane junction.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.