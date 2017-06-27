Two-vehicle accident causing Chichester delays

An accident in Westhampnett is reportedly causing delays to the north of Chichester this morning.

The crash involving two vehicles is said to have taken place just before 7am this morning, Tuesday, June 27, at the roundabout where Claypit Lane meets Madgwick Lane.

The junction is said to be partially blocked and traffic is slow.

Police are reportedly on the scene.

