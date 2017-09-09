UPDATE: London train line reopened following earlier fault

Train services to London are running normally after an earlier power supply failure between Littlehampton and Horsham, according to National Rail.

A spokesman for National Rail said: “Trains are now able to run as normal between Horsham/Littlehampton and Barnham following disruption caused by a points failure at Littlehampton and a failure of the electricity supply between Littlehampton and Horsham.”

National Rail said earlier that the electircity supply between Littlehampton and Horsham had failed resulting in the London bound line being closed.

Trains were delayed before cancellations were made.

A number of services were diverted to Hove and buses were running between Barnham and Horsham, calling at intermediate stations.

In an earlier statement, Network Rail said: “We have just been advised of a loss of power on the track on the London Bound line just north of Arundel.

“Network Rail have advised us that they will be on site at 11am and we will update when we have more information.”

Disruptions were first reported at 10.30am and affected services until 3pm, according to National Rail.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “Apologies for the disruption.”