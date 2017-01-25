TRAVEL ALERT: Overturned car blocks village road

An overturned vehicle has blocked a village road this morning (Wednesday January 25).

The vehicle has flipped on the A268 in Singleton between the Tower Lane junction and the Bell Lane junction.

The crash has caused a spillage on the road, leaving it partially blocked .

Delays are being reported in the area.

