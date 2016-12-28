TRAVEL: Queues on A283 in Petworth

Traffic is queuing on the A283 East Street in Petworth, because of an abnormal load, travel reports indicate.

Delays are reported around the A283 New Street junction.

Motorists are advised to expect congestion.

