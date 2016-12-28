TRAVEL UPDATE: ‘Stuck’ lorry causing queues on A283 in Petworth

A lorry stuck between two buildings in Petworth is causing traffic to back up around the town, according to travel reports.

Traffic is queuing on the A283 East Street in Petworth with congestion reported at the A283 New Street junction and on the A272 Horsham Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

